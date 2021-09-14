  • Menu
Blood units, platelets scarcity hit dengue patients in Srikakulam

Platelets scarcity hit dengue patients in Srikakulam
Platelets scarcity hit dengue patients in Srikakulam 

Due to lack of blood units and platelets in the hospitals across the district, the treatment for seasonal fevers is affected.

Srikakulam: Due to lack of blood units and platelets in the hospitals across the district, the treatment for seasonal fevers is affected.

As monsoon is breeding season from mosquitoes, mosquito-borne diseases and seasonal fevers are increasing across the district.

When a person is infected with dengue, their platelets level fall drastically. To treat the patients, platelets are transfused, but there are no enough units in government blood banks in the district.

By cashing the situation, private hospitals are exploiting patients.

With lack of blood units and platelets, patients are losing confidence in government hospitals and heading to private hospitals in Srikakulam and other urban areas across the district.

In private hospitals they are forced to pay huge for treatment.

District medical and health officer Dr K C Chandra Nayak said that they issued instructions to private hospitals across the district by explaining consequences if they collect more amount from patients than fixed.

