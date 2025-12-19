BLOs told to conduct SIR survey

Nellore: As per the directions of Chief Election Commission, the municipal administration is gearing up for conducting Special Intensive Revision in Nellore city.

As part of this, Municipal Commissioner and Election Returning Officer for 117 Nellore city constituency YO Nandan has conducted a special meeting with officials here on Thursday.

Stating that it is mandatory to complete Special Intensive Revision in a time bound manner, he ordered booth level officers (BLOs) to visit every house in the city to conduct comprehensive survey as per 2002 voter list.

Assistant Election Returning Officer Shafi Malik, Election Deputy Tahsildar Ananda Rao, Superintendent Padmavathi and others were present.