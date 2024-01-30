Live
- Parenting tips: 5 steps to build a secure relationship with the child
- Bhimili Siddham meeting successful, YSRCP will bag three Rajya Sabha seats; YV Subba Reddy
- Nitish Kumar Govt to bring no confidence motion against Speaker on February 10
- Congress leader Chilamathur Mohan Gandhi starts Mahatma Venkata Lakshmamma Seva Trust
- Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam Hydernagar committee members appointed
- On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, National leaders pay respects to Bapu
- CASEST Receives Prestigious Technovation Award 2024 for Excellence in Skilling
- Magh Gupt Navratri 2024: Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat And Rituals To Follow
- Reasons why you should choose a perfect cream for your eyes
- Director Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh Ravichander join forces for Musical Teenage Drama 'Magic'!
Just In
Bobbili MLA Venkata Chinna Appalanaidu handsover prizes to winners of Adudham Andhra
Highlights
The Bobbili MLA, Mr. Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appalanayudu, recently handed out prizes to the participants who excelled in the Audham Andhra Kreed...
The Bobbili MLA, Mr. Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appalanayudu, recently handed out prizes to the participants who excelled in the Audham Andhra Kreed competitions held in the Bobbili Constituency. Winners in sports events such as Kabaddi, Cocoa, Volleyball, Badminton, and others were recognized at the constituency level.
During the event, MLA Appalanayudu encouraged the winners to showcase their talent and abilities in upcoming district and state level competitions, aiming to bring glory to the Bobbili constituency.
Several dignitaries attended the program, including MPP Shambangi Venugopalanaidu, ZPTC Sankili Shanthakumari, Municipal Chairman Savu Venkata Murali Krishnarao, MPDO Ravikumar, and various village Sarpanchs.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS