Bobbili MLA Venkata Chinna Appalanaidu handsover prizes to winners of Adudham Andhra

The Bobbili MLA, Mr. Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appalanayudu, recently handed out prizes to the participants who excelled in the Audham Andhra Kreed competitions held in the Bobbili Constituency. Winners in sports events such as Kabaddi, Cocoa, Volleyball, Badminton, and others were recognized at the constituency level.

During the event, MLA Appalanayudu encouraged the winners to showcase their talent and abilities in upcoming district and state level competitions, aiming to bring glory to the Bobbili constituency.



Several dignitaries attended the program, including MPP Shambangi Venugopalanaidu, ZPTC Sankili Shanthakumari, Municipal Chairman Savu Venkata Murali Krishnarao, MPDO Ravikumar, and various village Sarpanchs.