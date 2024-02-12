Bobbili TDP leaders make arrangements for Lokesh's

On 14-2-24 (Wednesday) National General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party Nara Lokesh would be visiting Badangi in our Bobbili Constituency.

So to make this program successful in Badangi Telugu Desam Party former legislators Mr. Tentu Lakshunnaidu and Bobbili Telugu Desam Party in-charge Baby Nayana held a meeting with the chief leaders of Badangi Mandal







