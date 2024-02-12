  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bobbili TDP leaders make arrangements for Lokesh's

Bobbili TDP leaders make arrangements for Lokeshs
x
Highlights

National General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party Nara Lokesh would be visiting Badangi in our Bobbili Constituency.

On 14-2-24 (Wednesday) National General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party Nara Lokesh would be visiting Badangi in our Bobbili Constituency.

So to make this program successful in Badangi Telugu Desam Party former legislators Mr. Tentu Lakshunnaidu and Bobbili Telugu Desam Party in-charge Baby Nayana held a meeting with the chief leaders of Badangi Mandal



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X