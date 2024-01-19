  • Menu
Bobbili YSRCP leaders says Jagan upholding the principles of Ambedkar

The leaders of Bobbili YSRCP have expressed their belief that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

The leaders of Bobbili YSRCP have expressed their belief that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is upholding the principles and values espoused by Babasaheb Dr. BR Ambedkar, who is revered as the champion of the poor, marginalized communities, and the architect of the Indian Constitution.

They have highlighted the inauguration of the Ambedkar Smriti Forest in Vijayawada, which spans 19 acres and has been built at a cost of 400 crores. In solidarity with Ambedkar, the YSRCP leaders have paid tribute to him by offering milk and flowers to his statues.

The inauguration of the statue by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is seen as a significant milestone in world history, according to the leaders.

X