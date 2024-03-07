Live
Bode Prasad's wife campaigns for TDP - Jana Sena alliance
Highlights
Former MLA Bode Prasad's wife, Hema, is actively campaigning in Neppally of Kankipadu mandal on behalf of the TDP-Janasena alliance.
Former MLA Bode Prasad's wife, Hema, is actively campaigning in Neppally of Kankipadu mandal on behalf of the TDP-Janasena alliance. This was evident as Babu Jagjeevan Rao paid his respects by laying flower garlands.
Mandala Party President Sudimalla Ravindra, along with Senior Leader Tummalapally Harikrishna and local leaders Kolusu Govind, Edupuganti Kiran, Kolavennu Sivarao, Usharani, and Nani were also present. Additionally, Yenuga Jaya, Konda Nageswara Rao, Borra Venkat, Ramana, Appikatla Nani, and Prasanna took part in the event.
