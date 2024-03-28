Bojjala Rishita Reddy attends women's Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting

Bojjala Rishita Reddy, who attended the gathering at Kailasa Giri Colony in Srikalahasti and highlighted the importance of women's empowerment in the community. She pointed out that women had been respected in the Telugu Desam government and expressed disappointment that Gopalan women had not been given high positions in Srikalahasti.

Reddy announced plans for the upcoming Telugu Desam government to support women, including providing 1500 rupees per month to every woman, three gas cylinders to each household, and 15000 rupees per year to every schooling child. She also praised the efforts of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in forming Dwakra groups to help women become self-sufficient.









Reddy expressed hope that the TDP-Janasena-BJP joint candidate, Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy, would win the elections and continue to work towards women's empowerment and fulfilling Gopalan's aspirations.



The event was attended by Cluster Incharge Vijay Kumar, Women President Sumathi, and other prominent members of the community. It was a powerful gathering that emphasized the importance of women's roles in society and the need for their voices to be heard in government decisions.