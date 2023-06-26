Bomb explosion in a house triggers panic in Kuppam

Kuppam: In a shocking incident, a bomb exploded in a house at 4 am in Kuppam causing a commotion in the locality. A bomb exploded in a house in Gangamamba Devasthanam Street, Peddapalli, Kothapet. The house was destroyed by the explosion.



Murugesh and Dhanalakshmi, the couple living in the house, were seriously injured in this incident. Their two children escaped from the mishap. By the sound of the explosion, triggered panic in people.

The locals informed the Kuppam police about the explosion. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. On the other hand, the police have started an investigation into the blast.

It is being investigated whether the blast took place due to gelatin sticks or country-made bomb. Some villagers say that unknown persons planted a bomb in front of the door of the house and exploded it. It is to mention here that this is the second explosion in the village within a week.