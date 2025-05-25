Bomb threat call triggers panic commotion in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Following two bomb threat calls, the police swung into action and took up massive search operations in Vijayawada on Saturday. Scores of police personnel searched Beasant Road area and Vijayawada railway station, but found nothing suspicious or explosive materials.

The anonymous caller told the control room that a bomb was planted in Beasant Road, which is a vibrant commercial area with hundreds of shops. The phone call created commotion among the traders.

The police with bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs rushed Beasant Road and continued the search for nearly five hours. But they could not detect any suspicious object or explosive materials. The traders were asked to open the shops after 11 am only.

Later, the control room received another bomb threat call from an unknown caller, who said a bomb was planted in the railway station. The RPF and the police teams rushed to the railway station and searched all the 10 platforms. They also searched a few trains but could not trace any explosive materials or bomb.

Train passengers heaved a sigh of relief as there was no bomb in the railway station. The police began investigation and are collecting information as to who made bomb threat calls and the motive behind the calls.