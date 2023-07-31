Bonam offered to Goddess Ankalamma

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the auspicious occasion of Mula Nakshtram and for the wellbeing of humankind, the authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have offered Bonam to Ankalamma, the village Goddess of Srisailam, on Sunday.

Later, Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna and the priests of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambha Devi performed special prayers.

The EO said that for the first time Bonam containing new silk clothes, bangles, kumkum, turmeric, flowers, fruits and nivedana was presented. Prior to the presentation, a sankalpam was made for timely rains, driving out drought situations, prevention of road and fire accidents besides blessing the people with good health.

EO Lavanna further said this is the first time Bonam has been presented to village goddess Ankalamma. The ritual of presenting Bonam to Ankalamma would be continued every year, he added.

Priests, Vedav pundits and others were present on the occasion.