Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu

TDP leader Bonda Uma criticized Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that the latter is in worry over the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Stating that CM Jagan's wife Bharathi Reddy PA and Jagan's OSD Krishna Mohan have been inquired by CBI, Bonda Uma said that the YS Jagan is in worry and filing false cases against Chandrababu Babu.

Bonda Uma clarified that there is no outer ring road and recalled that the Supreme Court has said that there is no such thing as insider trading.

It is known that the state government today attached the guest house on the banks of Krishna river where former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu residing. The government issued a GO No:80 on May 12 for the attachment of the property.

The orders issued by Home Department stated that the attachment of the property made under the charges of offences involving conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal misconduct by public servants – House allocated as an illegal gratification, which was kept at the disposal on free of cost basis as an illegal qratification/quid- pro-quo for the gains which accrued from the master plan for the capital city, the alignment of the inner Ring Road and the zonal development plans for Katheru, Kaza and Namburu villages of Guntur district.