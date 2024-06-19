Book Launch Event Featuring 'Pragnana Prakasika' and 'Girvani Tilakam Gitanjali' to be held in Kadapa

A book launch event is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of this month at the Brown Language Research Center in Kadapa city. The event, organized by the Rayalaseema Tourism and Cultural Society in collaboration with the YSR District Writers Association, will feature the launch of the book 'Pragnana Prakasika' written by Ramana Reddy.

Additionally, the introduction of the book 'Girvani Tilakam Gitanjali' by the same author will also be a highlight of the event. Vidwan K.V. Konduru Janardhana Raju, General Secretary of the Rayalaseema Tourism and Cultural Society, announced that the program will begin at 9 am and will be presided over by Acharya Mool Mallikarjuna Reddy, a member of the YVU governing body.

The book launch will be inaugurated by YVU Vice Chancellor Acharya Chinta Sudhakar, with special guests including Acharya G. Shiva Reddy and literary figures like Dr. Iln Chandrasekhara Rao. A review of the book will be conducted by Acharya Medipalli Ravikumar, while Gajjela Ashok Reddy will introduce the book.

Other dignitaries expected to attend the event include Brown Center Director Acharya Tappeta Ramaprasad Reddy, YVU Controller of Examinations Acharya Nallapareddy Iswara Reddy, and Intak Kadapa Convenor Lion K. Chinnapa Reddy. Author K.V. Ramana Reddy will also participate in the event, making it a celebration of literature and culture in Kadapa.