Booster dose resumes from today in East Godavari district

Kakinada: Administration of Covid -19 precautionary dose will resume from Monday onwards after a four-day holiday for vaccination in East Godavari district.

According to medical and health officials, in the wake of Sankranti festival, the State government announced holiday for booster dose. Already booster dose was given to 18,728 people of above 60 years age in the district. Medical and health department officials said that booster dose is being administered to those in the targeted 60 plus group, frontline workers, healthcare workers, who completed 90 days since their second vaccine jab.

Speaking with The Hans India, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao said that on the eve of Sankranti festival, administration of booster dose was stopped in the district. He informed that from January 17 onwards the administration of booster dose will be resumed and added that there is no shortage of vaccines for booster doses. He said that they have made elaborate arrangements for administering booster doses to all those in the targeted groups.

The DMHO said that in view of increase of Covid-19 cases, everybody should be alert and follow Covid norms. He also stated that Covid positive cases are likely to increase after Sankrati in view of the large gatherings either for cockfights or for participation in the festivities and it may result in increase of corona cases after Sankranti.

He warned that people who don't wear masks would be fined Rs 100. Hence, people should cautiously follow the Covid-19 norms and thus keep themselves healthy. Speaking about Omicron, all the medical personnel were alert in the district. He said that they are following the test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain corona virus and create awareness among the people to follow Covid protocol.