Boozer climbs up electric pole, lies down on wires

Vizianagaram : A drunk youngster climbed on an electric pole and lied-down on the wires, sending onlookers and officials into a tizzy in Parvathipuram Manyam district. However, a disaster was averted as alert villagers turned off the transformer in time.

The incident occurred at M Singipuram village in Palakondamandal on Tuesday. The video of the youth went viral on social media. The youth resorted to the act after his mother refused to give him her social security pension money. His action gave a tense moments to the residents. After switching off the power, they appealed to him to get down.

The locals spent some anxious moments as the youth was on the wires for some time. He later got down, much to the relief of everyone. On receiving information, police rushed to the village and registered a case against the youth.