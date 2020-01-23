Bose inspiration for patriots: CPM in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose was an inspiration to every patriot in the country, who sacrificed his life for the country, said Communist Party of India-Marxist city secretary Arun.



CPM leaders paid homage to Bose photo on the occasion of his 124th birth anniversary at Nandam Gani Raju Junction here on Thursday.

He said the Constitution should be protected from religious fanatics who are bent on dividing people on religious lines.

India is a country of unity in diversity, he recalled but today's rulers are discriminating the people of the country on religious grounds.

SFI district secretary B Pawan, Rambabu, Raja DYFI district secretary B Raju and others were present.