Botcha Satyanarayana hopes better rank for city in survey

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday said that Visakhapatnam should emerge victorious among the clean cities in India in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey.

Extending support to the 'Swachh Survekshan 2020,' the Minister laid emphasis on public participation in scoring the top rank in the annual survey. Further, the Minister lauded the sanitation staff of the GVMC for their untiring efforts to maintain the city clean and green. Botcha stressed on the need to make the city plastic-free and called for collective efforts from the stakeholders to realise the goal towards this effect.

The Minister exhorted the general public to ensure that the ban on single-use plastic be an effective exercise through their cooperation. He appealed to the denizens to follow source segregation diligently and take steps to convert the kitchen waste into compost.

He urged the people to participate in the survey widely and ensure top rank for Visakhapatnam. Though the city stood third in the Swachh Survekshan rankings in 2017, it slipped to the seventh position in 2018 and in 2019, the city further went down and got 23 rank.

