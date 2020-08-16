X
Botcha Satyanarayana's mother passes away in Visakhapatnam

Botcha Satyanarayana's mother Eswaramma breathed her last on Sunday morning

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana's mother Eswaramma breathed her last on Sunday morning after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana's mother Eswaramma breathed her last on Sunday morning after suffering from a prolonged illness.

She was 84 years old who was suffering from illness for the past one month and getting treated in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Her body was later shifted to Vizianagaram where the last rites will be performed on Sunday noon.

