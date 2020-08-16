Botcha Satyanarayana's mother passes away in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana's mother Eswaramma breathed her last on Sunday morning after suffering from a prolonged illness.

She was 84 years old who was suffering from illness for the past one month and getting treated in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Her body was later shifted to Vizianagaram where the last rites will be performed on Sunday noon.