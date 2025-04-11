Botcha slams govt over Jagan’s ‘security lapses’

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana mentioned that the party leaders are going to bring the lapses in security provided to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Satyanarayana criticised the NDA government for completely failing in providing security to the former Chief Minister who’s entitled to Z+ security.

If the NDA government fails to govern in a democratic manner, Andhra Pradesh is certain to witness a serious agitation like the one carried out in Sri Lanka and West Bengal, Satyanarayana remarked.

Criticising MP Lavu Krishna Devarayulu for his remarks against Jagan, the MLC pointed out that it was inappropriate on the part of the MP, who runs educational institutions, to term the former Chief Minister as a ‘professional killer’. “Instead of governing effectively, the NDA government is confining itself to blaming the former CM and indulging in nothing but political vendetta. While the YSRCP government was pro-farmer, the NDA government is anti-farmer as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cannot stand either farmers or the poor,” Satyanarayana criticised.

Terming the ‘anti-people’ culture followed by the NDA government as ‘dangerous’, the MLC said that the law and order in the state has gone for a toss and false cases are being filed against the YSRCP leaders for flagging lapses in the government.

Further, Satyanarayana highlighted how people across various sections express their discontent over the NDA government for neglecting weaker sections and for its anti-people policies.

The MLC was accompanied by former ministers Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and Gudivada Amarnath.