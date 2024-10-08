Botcha slams TDP for price rise, failed sand policy

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana slammed the alliance government for its failures within just four months of coming to power and highlighted its ineffective implementation of the free sand supply policy.

Speaking to media here on Monday, the MLC pointed out about the rising prices of essential commodities and the government’s negligence in addressing key issues like the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Satyanarayana criticised that the government claims of providing free sand, stating that the current price is higher than the previous government’s tenure which is severely impacting the construction industry and 25 sectors dependent on it and demanded proper implementation of thefree sand policy at least by October 15.

The former minister also referred to the sharp increase in the prices of essential goods, citing pulses are available at Rs 160 per kilogram and rice Rs 65 per kg.

He called for an immediate establishment of counters in Rythu Bazaars to provide commodities at affordable prices.

On the issue of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, he urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to oppose privatisation efforts, as the plant holds sentimental value for the people.

He raised concerns about the delay in establishing a railway zone in Visakhapatnam and questioned the incomplete investigation into the drug seizure at the port, calling for transparency and immediate action.