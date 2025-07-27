Both PM and CM failed miserably to rescue farmers: Tulasi Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha member N Tulasi Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to support farmers facing a severe crisis due to low remunerative prices for their produce and rising fertilizer costs.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Tulasi Reddy referred to the unprecedented challenges farmers face, including a lack of buyers for crops like chillies, tobacco, sweet lemon, mango, paddy, and turmeric. He pointed out that the steep rise in fertilizer prices, crop insurance premiums, urea shortages, and the absence of input subsidies have made farming increasingly unviable.

He also slammed the coalition government for failing to deliver on its promise of Rs. 20,000 annually to farmers under the Annadatha Sukheebhava scheme, noting that not a single paisa has been disbursed even 14 months after the coalition assumed power. He termed the coalition’s ‘Super Six’ election promises a ‘super flop’ and criticised the Central government for not providing adequate financial support to complete the Polavaram project, further burdening the state.

The Congress leader accused the state government of diverting Rs 2,100 crore from the 15th Finance Commission funds, meant for local bodies, to other purposes. This diversion, he said, has left gram panchayats unable to provide basic amenities like drinking water and sanitation.

Congress city president Gowdapera Chittibabu, PCC secretary Venkata Narasimhulu, SC Cell former president Chandrasekhar, and Chandragiri in-charge Lokesh Reddy were present.