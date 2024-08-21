Botsa Satyanarayana meets YS Jagan, to take oath as MLC in a while

  • Menu
In a significant development for the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), senior leader and former minister Botsa Satyanarayana met with party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the Tadepalli camp office ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) today.

During their meeting, Jagan congratulated Botsa on his unanimous election as the MLC representing Visakhapatnam local bodies. The occasion also saw a gathering of several former ministers and MLCs who came to show their support.

Despite initial hesitations from the coalition regarding the candidacy, the YSRCP opted to back Botsa, leading to a decisive victory in the MLC elections. Following the meeting, Koye Moshen Raju, the chairman of the council, is expected to be sworn in as an MLC in the legislative chamber shortly.

