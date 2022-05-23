Botsa Satyanarayana responds over MLC Ananta Babu issue, says law will take its course

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the police had taken MLC Ananta Babu into custody. A case has been registered under Section 302. He told the media on Monday that the law will take its own course in the Ananta Babu affair and the government will not interfere in it.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the murder case of driver Subramanian. Additional SP Srinivas said an inquiry was underway into the murder of driver Subramaniam in Kakinada and asserted that MLC has been in custody since two days. He said details will be revealed once the investigation is complete.

It was revealed that there is a case against deceased Subramaniam under various sections. Kakinada police will hold a media briefing this evening on the Ananta Babu surrender and Subramaniam death case. The full details of the case will be revealed at the press meet.