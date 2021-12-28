Botsa Satyanarayana slams at AP BJP, says it is striving for existence in the state

Andhra Pradesh State Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the BJP was holding a public meeting in Vijayawada to showcase its presence in the state. He said the BJP was in power in the country but there was no such party in the AP. Minister Botsa spoke to the media in Vijayawada and said that the BJP was holding a meeting today with the intention to state that the party is in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that there was no use of the meeting and incensed over the leaders levelling the false allegations. He recalled the ranks given by NITI Aayog to the states on various parameters where Andhra Pradesh is in top five. He questioned what is the rank of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

He demanded an answer from BJP as to why the BJP-ruled state was lagging behind. Minister Botsa said there was false criticism that the OTS scheme and reiterated that it is voluntary scheme there was no force on the poor.

It is known that the state BJP has called for the Prajagraha Sabha in Vijayawada against the government policies. There is war of words between the YSRCP and BJP over the meeting. The meeting is underway where many leaders participating.