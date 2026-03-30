Boy stoned to death

Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was brutally murdered in Pedalingala village of Nandivada mandal in Krishna district, sending shockwaves across the region.

The victim, identified as Gandikota Balaji, a Class IV student, was attacked while sleeping at his grandmother’s house on Saturday night. According to police, unidentified persons entered the house and assaulted the boy and his grandmother, Lakshmi (70), using stones. Balaji died on the spot, while Lakshmi sustained severe injuries.

She was initially shifted to a nearby hospital and later referred to Vijayawada for better treatment, where her condition is reported to be critical.

On receiving information, Nandivada police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that stones were used in the attack, and clues have been collected from the scene. Police are examining the case from multiple angles.

Locals said that Lakshmi was reportedly running a belt shop in the village, and investigators are probing whether this could be linked to the motive behind the attack.

The brutal incident in the otherwise peaceful village has created panic among residents. Villagers have urged the police to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest.