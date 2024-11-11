Boys ball badminton tourney concludes

Rajamahendravaram: The 68th Inter-District Under-17 Boys’ Ball Badminton Tournament organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India concluded at SKVT Degree College grounds in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. The Chittoor district boys emerged as champions, while the Krishna district team finished as runners-up. Srikakulam secured third place, and Vizianagaram claimed fourth.

District School Education Officer (DSEO) K Vasudeva Rao attended as the chief guest and presented trophies to the winners.

Addressing the gathering, Vasudeva Rao highlighted that sports will provide physical and mental growth and mentioned that athletes enjoy a 3% reservation in state government jobs, which adds significant social recognition.

Veeranna, Paleti Srinivas, and Lakshmi were referees, while Syamala and Parimala Kumari served as scorers. Rajamahendravaram Division Deputy Education Officer EVBN Narayana, Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, School Games Secretary Swamy, Tournament Organising Secretary AVD Prasad Rao, SKVT Degree College Vice Principal Ramana Murthy, HMs Association President Kola Satyanarayana, District PETs’ Association Secretary Nagaraju, and CCC Channel Head Pantham Kondalarao participated.