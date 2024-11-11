  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Boys ball badminton tourney concludes

Boys ball badminton tourney concludes
x
Highlights

The 68th Inter-District Under-17 Boys’ Ball Badminton Tournament organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India concluded at SKVT Degree College grounds in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

Rajamahendravaram: The 68th Inter-District Under-17 Boys’ Ball Badminton Tournament organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India concluded at SKVT Degree College grounds in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. The Chittoor district boys emerged as champions, while the Krishna district team finished as runners-up. Srikakulam secured third place, and Vizianagaram claimed fourth.

District School Education Officer (DSEO) K Vasudeva Rao attended as the chief guest and presented trophies to the winners.

Addressing the gathering, Vasudeva Rao highlighted that sports will provide physical and mental growth and mentioned that athletes enjoy a 3% reservation in state government jobs, which adds significant social recognition.

Veeranna, Paleti Srinivas, and Lakshmi were referees, while Syamala and Parimala Kumari served as scorers. Rajamahendravaram Division Deputy Education Officer EVBN Narayana, Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, School Games Secretary Swamy, Tournament Organising Secretary AVD Prasad Rao, SKVT Degree College Vice Principal Ramana Murthy, HMs Association President Kola Satyanarayana, District PETs’ Association Secretary Nagaraju, and CCC Channel Head Pantham Kondalarao participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick