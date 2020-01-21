Breaking: Mangalagiri Court grants bail to MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur: Mangalagiri court on Tuesday granted bail to Guntur MP GallaJaydev who was arrested in Tulluru mandal for violating the prohibitory orders under the Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of Police Act on Monday. He was shifted to Guntur sub-jail in the wee hours of Tuesday after Magistrate issued remand.

He is expected to be released within a few hours from Guntur sub-jail. A large number of TDP leaders gathered at Guntur sub-jail extending support to the leader.

TDP MP Galla Jayadev who participated in an assembly siege rally in the wake of the Chalo Assembly call given by Amaravati JAC on Monday was arrested. The police registered non-bailable cases against him and produced before the magistrate on Monday midnight. The magistrate denied the bail and remanded