Breast milk most essential vaccine for newborn

Kurnool: A vaccination programme was conducted on Wednesday at 10.00 am at the 42nd Secretariat under the jurisdiction of the Meridian Town Primary Health Centre. The programme was attended by Padmavathi, Deputy Health Education Officer, who addressed pregnant women and nursing mothers and highlighted the critical role of immunisation in ensuring child health.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmavathi stated that a mother’s breast milk is the first and most essential vaccine for a newborn. She explained that the first milk (colostrum) contains vital antibodies and immune-boosting elements that help protect infants from diseases. She stressed that whether the delivery is normal or through caesarean section, breastfeeding must begin within the first hour after birth. She further emphasised that timely vaccination for all children from birth up to five years of age is essential for healthy growth and development.

The Deputy Health Education Officer also pointed out that every child has the right to receive vaccinations and that it is the responsibility of parents and elders to ensure this. She urged families to complete all vaccinations listed under the Universal Immunisation Programme and advised that if any dose is missed, it should be administered at the earliest without delay.

She noted that adherence to the vaccination schedule from birth can effectively prevent diseases such as tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, pneumonia, whooping cough, hepatitis B, diarrhoeal diseases, measles-related jaundice, and conditions leading to blindness. The programme was attended by health worker Mariyamma, ASHA worker Nagamani, and projectionist Syed Khalil.