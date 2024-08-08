‘Breastfeeding in first hour of birth is vital’

Tirupati : SVIMS conducted breastfeeding awareness programme at Sri Padmavathi Hospital here on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar emphasised the importance of breastfeeding, describing it as a crucial source of health and immunity for infants. “Breastfeeding within the first hour of birth is vital, providing complete health benefits and protection against diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhoea,” he stated. Dr Kumar highlighted that breastfeeding remains the ideal nutrition from birth to six months.

Dr Puneeth, Head of Paediatrics, echoed this sentiment, calling mother’s milk as the first vaccine for a child. He noted that it is a highly nutritious and protective food source that strengthens and enhances the intelligence of breastfed babies compared to those fed from bottles.

Gynaecology department Head Dr Malathi discussed the benefits of milk donation. She urged mothers with ample milk supplies to donate, ensuring it is safe and beneficial for those who cannot have it.

Rotary Club Project Chairman T Damodaram said that the Tirupati Rotary Mother’s Milk Fund has collected milk from 321 mothers, which has been used to nourish approximately 600 children. He encouraged continued donations to support infants in need.

SVIMS doctors and staff, including Dr Kotireddy, Dr Mrudula, Dr Sagarika, Dr Shilpa, Dr Induja, Dr Sana, Dr Suvrithi and Dr Sumana along with senior Rotarians attended the programme.