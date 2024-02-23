Live
Breathtaking feats enthral viewers during International City Parade
Visakhapatnam: Breathtaking feats of air power demonstration, search and rescue demos, combat free fall and fly-past by a fleet of aircraft of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force marked the International City Parade held at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Organised as part of the MILAN 2024, the parade saw Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt attending as chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Bhatt said, “Hosting MILAN-2024 is not just about getting together with 51 friendly foreign nations, but reflects our shared goals of safe, secure and stable seas. It is a celebration of camaraderie, cohesion, collaboration with the seamless synergies of the spirit of Visakhapatnam.”
The event witnessed impressive cultural performances and a spectacular horn pipe dance show performed by the Sea Cadet Corps adding to the cultural vibrancy and bonhomie among the Indian Navy, state and city administration and friendly foreign nations. The grand parade culminated with the illumination of Indian naval ships followed by a laser show and fireworks. The event was witnessed by ministers, senior naval dignitaries, many delegates from friendly foreign countries and thousands of viewers.