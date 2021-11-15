Bride elopes with boyfriend minutes before her marriage with another man in Madanapalle

A shocking incident was reported where a bride who had to marry a man in a few minutes eloped with her boyfriend and married. According to Two town Madhanapalle CI Narasimha, Sonika, daughter of Rama Krishna and Mallika of Tattivaripalle, Madanapalle mandal was engaged to be married to a young man living in Society Colony in the town.



The elders have made all arrangements a month ago for the reception and wedding on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The reception was held on Saturday night. On Sunday, relatives and friends, including the bride and groom, arrived at the wedding hall for the wedding ceremony. It was around 5.30 pm and at that time Sonika went to her room to dress up and did not return.

On Sunday morning, she went to Punganur with her boyfriend Charan from Gollapalle and got married in a temple and approached Madanapalle Two town‌ police that there was a threat from the elders. However, the groom's relatives told the Two town police that they had spent millions of rupees on the wedding and that they had been humiliated.



Meanwhile, Sonika, who has an MBA and works as a supervisor at a local gurukul school, has already complained to the police earlier that she is getting married against her will and is under house arrest.