Bronze statue of Dr Suri Bhagavantam unveiled

Eluru: Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy along with MLA Mandali Buddhaprasad and former chairman of DRDO Dr G Satish Reddy unveiled renowned scientist Dr Suri Bhagavantam’s bronze statue on the premises of Sri Sobhanadri Lakshmi Narasimha Veda Sastra Pathasala at Agiripalli on Monday on the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy said that the former President of India late Abdul Kalam excelled in their field because of efforts put in by persons like Suri Bhagavantam.

A memorial centre of Dr Suri will be established in Nuzvid so that people can know the biography of Dr Suri and his achievements in the fields of defence science and technology. Those who have made special contributions in the fields of science and technology should be selected every year and awarded by Dr Suri by setting up a trust.

The minister informed that he is donating Rs 5 lakh for this purpose. The Ballistic Launching Pad, which plays a major role in the country’s defence, has been approved by the central government near Nagayalanka, Krishna district, and the former chairman of DRDO Satish Reddy was instrumental in this.

The minister assured that he will contribute to the development of Sri Shobhanadri Lakshmi Narasimha Vedic School and resolve the problems raised by the representatives of the school immediately.

MLA Buddha Prasad said that it is our responsibility to recognise the great people born on Telugu land and get national recognition.

Former Chairman of DRDO and Chairman of Aeronautical Society of India Dr G Satish Reddy lauded the role of Suri Bhagavantam played a pivotal role in setting up 25 defence laboratories.

Later, the minister released a brochure ‘Vaignanika Krantikiranam’ published on the biography of Dr Suri Bhagavantam. On the occasion, the minister honoured Satish Reddy, MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad and others.