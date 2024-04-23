BS Maqbool Exposes TDP Leaders' Deceptive Campaign Tactics in Kadiri

BS Maqbool, the YSR Congress Party MLA candidate for Kadiri, recently called out the deceptive tactics of the TDP leaders during a campaign event in the region. He emphasized that the people of Andhra Pradesh are not easily fooled by false promises and lies spread by the opposition parties.

Speaking at the election campaign program in several villages under the mandal, Maqbool highlighted the importance of continuing the welfare development initiatives implemented by the YSR Congress Party government. He urged the voters to re-elect Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister to ensure the progress and prosperity of all sections of society.

Maqbool criticized the alliance members of Chandrababu Naidu who make promises without considering the state budget or feasibility of implementation. He also called out the opposition leaders who delete their manifestos from their websites for political gain, highlighting the lack of sincerity and integrity in their campaigns.

The event was attended by various YSRCP leaders and activists, including Assembly election incharge Pula Srinivasa Reddy, former MLA Attar Chand Basha, and Minority Leaders Sadat Ali Khan. The participants expressed their support for the YSR Congress Party and its commitment to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh.





