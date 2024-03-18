BS Maqbool expresses gratitude to people for their support

BS Maqbool, MLA candidate of Kadiri YSR Congress Party, expressed his gratitude for the love and support shown by the people during his election campaign. He participated in a rally organized by YSRCP leaders in Sanghativari Palli, Aparupalli, and Vemulagondi villages in Peddannavari Palli Gram Panchayat under Durvarulu mandal. Maqbool was overwhelmed by the warm reception he received, stating that he will remember it for the rest of his life.

During the campaign, Maqbool commended the women in the villages for their dedication and support, referring to their gestures as a "cold blessing even in the red sun." He also thanked the main leaders of the mandal for organizing a rally with a thousand bikes, showcasing the strength of YSRCP in the area.

The MLA candidate expressed his gratitude to all the participants who tied YSRCP flags to their two-wheelers and joined the rally, covering a distance of almost one and a half kilometers. He emphasized the impact of Chief Minister Jaganna's welfare schemes on the people, noting the happiness in the eyes of those who have benefited from them.

Before concluding the campaign, Maqbool urged the people to vote for the fan sign and declared that their vote is for Jagananna. The event was attended by State General Secretary Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, State CEC member Pula Srinivasa Reddy, former coordinator Smd Ismail, and various YSRCP leaders and workers