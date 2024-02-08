Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
BS Maqbool participate in YSR Asara celebrations in Kadiri
B.S. Maqbool, the YCP MLA candidate for Kadiri, participated in the YSR Asara celebrations organized by the members of self-help societies in Kadiri rural mandal.
B.S. Maqbool, the YCP MLA candidate for Kadiri, participated in the YSR Asara celebrations organized by the members of self-help societies in Kadiri rural mandal. He announced that the third tranche of YSR relief funds has been released, with 5.91 crore rupees being deposited in the accounts of 9404 elder sisters in Kadiri rural mandal.
Mr. Maqbool praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his commitment to welfare programs and stated that thousands of crores of rupees have been directly deposited in people's accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. He highlighted the importance of empowering women and mentioned how they were neglected during the previous government's tenure. He credited CM Jaganmohan Reddy for reviving and supporting self-help groups in the state.
Mr. Maqbool expressed his gratitude to CM Jaganmohan Reddy for his numerous welfare programs and stated that his continuation in power is crucial for the successful implementation of these schemes. He urged the constituents to give him a chance as an MLA candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections. The event saw the participation of various party members, government officials, and self-help society members.