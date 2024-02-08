BS Maqbool participate in YSR Asara celebrations in Kadiri

B.S. Maqbool, the YCP MLA candidate for Kadiri, participated in the YSR Asara celebrations organized by the members of self-help societies in Kadiri rural mandal. He announced that the third tranche of YSR relief funds has been released, with 5.91 crore rupees being deposited in the accounts of 9404 elder sisters in Kadiri rural mandal.

Mr. Maqbool praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his commitment to welfare programs and stated that thousands of crores of rupees have been directly deposited in people's accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. He highlighted the importance of empowering women and mentioned how they were neglected during the previous government's tenure. He credited CM Jaganmohan Reddy for reviving and supporting self-help groups in the state.

Mr. Maqbool expressed his gratitude to CM Jaganmohan Reddy for his numerous welfare programs and stated that his continuation in power is crucial for the successful implementation of these schemes. He urged the constituents to give him a chance as an MLA candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections. The event saw the participation of various party members, government officials, and self-help society members.