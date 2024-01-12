BS Maqbool receives warm weclome in Nallacheruvu and Nambulapulakunta Mandals

Kadiri: YSR Congress Party's Kadiri Constituency Coordinator BS Maqbool Ahmed received a warm welcome at Nallacheruvu and Nambula Phulkunta mandal centers on Thursday. Recently, Maqbool was appointed as the coordinator of Kadiri constituency by the party leadership.

In this order, he went on a tour of mandals and received an unprecedented welcome from the party ranks, local public representatives and activists. On this occasion, Maqbool said that the Telugu Desam Party used the Muslim minorities only as a vote bank and did not give them any priority.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father YS Rajasekhar Reddy gave four per cent reservation to the Muslim minorities and brought light to their lives. His son YS Jagan gave great importance politically. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is credited with giving the Deputy Chief Ministership to the Muslim minorities.

He called upon the Muslim minorities to stand by such a party and urged the public to let YSRCP flag bloom again in Kadiri.