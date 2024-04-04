BS Maqbool slams Naidu, says latter is scared of volunteers

YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool has criticized opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for his stance against the state government's welfare schemes and the role of volunteers in helping the poor. Maqbool expressed concern over the complaints made by TDP alliance leaders against the volunteers, leading to the suffering and even loss of lives of elderly individuals awaiting government aid.

Maqbool highlighted the dedication and selflessness of the volunteers, who continue to serve the community regardless of holidays or personal events. He questioned why Chandrababu Naidu is instilling hatred and fear towards these volunteers, who play a crucial role in ensuring the delivery of government welfare schemes to those in need.

The MLA candidate emphasized the invaluable service provided by the volunteers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and lamented the attempts to paint them as extremists or criminals. He commended the volunteers for their commitment to assisting the marginalized population, often receiving only a nominal allowance for their efforts.

Maqbool called for accountability in the face of the opposition's attacks on the volunteers and urged for recognition of their contributions to society. He challenged the narrative that serving the poor and elderly was a crime, asserting that it is a vital and noble endeavor that deserves support and respect.