BS Maqbool's son Akhil Ahmed Conducts Election Campaign in Support of YSR Congress Party

In a bid to garner support for his father, BS Maqbool, who is contesting as a candidate of the YSR Congress party in the upcoming elections, his son Akhil Ahmed conducted an election campaign in the 34th ward under municipal jurisdiction on Monday. The campaign was organized under the guidance of councilor Bobbili Ravi.

During the campaign, Akhil Ahmed urged voters to vote for the fan symbol and elect his father BS Maqbool as the MLA for Kadiri Constituency. He emphasized that the development of Kadiri constituency is crucial for the overall progress of the state. He also highlighted the achievements of Chief Minister Jagananna in fulfilling the promises made to the people, stating that only under his leadership will the poor benefit.

Furthermore, Akhil Ahmed urged voters to support Boya Shanthamma for the Hindupuram Parliament seat, emphasizing the importance of securing a majority in the upcoming election.

The campaign saw the participation of Vice-Chairman Azjukunta Rajasekhar Reddy, councilors Shanu, Nasir, Murali, and Om Prakash, as well as local leaders and supporters. The event aimed to rally support for BS Maqbool and the YSR Congress party ahead of the upcoming elections.