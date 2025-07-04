BTP project works to resume on July 5, says MLA

Ayyagarlapalli: Kadiri MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu announced that the BTP project works will resume from July 5, bringing a long-awaited boost to irrigation and water access in the region.

He made this statement during a public meeting organised as part of the “First Step Towards Good Governance” programme held in Ayyagarlapalli village of Settur mandal.

The event was attended by MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, who along with the MLA received a warm welcome from local residents and TDP leaders. Amilineni highlighted several welfare schemes being implemented under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, including the Talli Ki Vandanam, free bus services for women starting August, three free LPG cylinders per year, and the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme for farmers. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for failing to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission and informed that Naidu has appealed to the Central Government for renewed funding, though their constituency was yet to be included. MP Ambika promised to raise this in Parliament.

MLA Amilineni urged locals to apply for schemes like PM Surya Ghar (free solar power for SC/ST families).

He also warned villagers to be cautious of scams involving QR codes and fake social service campaigns.

MP Ambika stated that Andhra Pradesh had suffered under crisis for five years but is now shifting toward welfare and development under the NDA-led coalition. She praised the efforts to empower women through DWCRA groups and educational reforms introduced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

During the event, free red gram seeds were distributed to farmers by the agriculture department, and several public petitions were received and forwarded to concerned officials for resolution.