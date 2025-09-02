Budameru flood victims demand permanent solution

Vijayawada: Leaders from various organisations here met with district collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Monday to submit a memorandum regarding a permanent solution to the flood issues in the Bodduvagu and surrounding areas.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Budameru Victims’ Joint Action Committee, the leaders expressed their frustration that while the government talks about flood control measures, no concrete action has been taken.

They pointed out that the government’s measures so far have been superficial, offering no guarantee that future floods will be prevented. They noted that this is not the first time the Bodduvagu area has flooded, and each time, people suffer significant losses.

They demanded that the government must immediately implement the recommendations of the AC Mitra Committee. The Budameru Diversion Channel should be widened to accommodate 35,000 cusecs of water.

A separate bypass canal should be constructed to prevent floods in Vijayawada city. Two retaining walls should be built on both sides of the Budameru to contain the flow. The Budameru should be desilted and rejuvenated. The canal from Enikepadu to Kolleru must be widened to increase its water carrying capacity.

The leaders also demanded that the state government immediately release Rs 10,000 crore for permanent flood control measures and that the central government provide Rs 6,880 crore in financial assistance.

In front of the Collector’s office, protestors demonstrated and chanted slogans demanding a permanent solution. Ch Baburao, the convener of the AP Urban Citizens Federation, spoke at the event and expressed his support for the victims’ protest. He questioned why the government, which is spending Rs 80,000 crore for the Banakacherla project, is not taking any action to permanently solve the Budameru flood problem.

He criticised the Chief Minister for making many promises during his visit to the flooded areas but failing to act on them. He urged the state government to respond immediately and implement permanent flood control measures.

YM Anjaneyulu, convener of the Budameru Victims’ Joint Action Committee, stated that the people of the area live in constant fear of flooding during every monsoon. He said that merely dredging the canal offers no guarantee that the floods will not recur.

He explained that the Budameru Diversion Channel lacks the capacity to divert flood waters into the Krishna River. He noted that despite several committees since 1964 offering recommendations, the government has only been “dumping mud” into the canal, which he described as abandoning the local people to their fate. He warned that if permanent measures are not taken, the people of the area are ready to escalate their protests.

J Mangapati, YV Krishnamurthy, Corporator Sattibabu, Sk Saleem, P Maheswara Rao, Vasu, M Lingaraju, K Saroja, and leaders from the Poru Sankhema Sangham D Ramanarao and Pulli Krishnamurthy also participated.