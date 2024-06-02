The recent exit polls in Andhra Pradesh have sparked a war of words between YCP and TDP leaders, with AARAA Mastan of predicting a victory for his YSRCP while Senior TDP leader Buddha Venkanna expressing confidence in the alliance's success in the upcoming elections.



In response to Mastan's comments, Venkanna condemned it and challenged Mastan that he would cut his tongue if the coalition does not come to power. He also questioned Jagan's integrity and challenged him to stay out of the assembly if YCP loses in the elections.

Venkanna criticized the YCP's tactics of conducting fake surveys and urged their supporters not to bet on false information. He predicted that the alliance would secure more than 130 seats and emphasized that the exit polls should not be trusted as they are being used to intimidate opposition party agents.

Venkanna called on Mastan to apologize to the people when the coalition comes to power and demanded that the true survey results be revealed. He emphasized the need for transparency and integrity in the political process.

It remains to be seen how the dialogue war between the Buddha Venkanna Challenges Aaraam Mastan Over Exit Polls in Andhra Pradesh YCP and TDP leaders will unfold as the election results are awaited.