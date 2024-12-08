Live
Buddha Venkanna files complaint against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy
TDP leader Buddha Venkanna has lodged a formal complaint against YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy, urging Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Rajasekhara Babu to take action regarding Reddy's alleged inappropriate remarks directed at former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Venkanna criticized Reddy, stating, "Vijayasai Reddy should keep his mouth shut and think before he speaks." He further emphasized the contentious issue surrounding Kakinada Port, questioning the legitimacy of its acquisition.
Venkanna levelled allegations on YSRCP in regard to Kakinada port issue. As political tensions rise, it remains to be seen how authorities will respond to the complaint.
