Budget lays foundation for reconstruction of AP: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his government's com-mitment to welfare, development, and good governance, stating that the 2025-26 budget lays the foundation for the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh. The state budget, presented in the Assembly on Friday, prioritises the welfare of Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities, with a substantial allocation of Rs 81,330 crore. This reflects government's dedication to uplifting weaker sections of society. "In just eight months, we have implemented key welfare initiatives, in-cluding pension hikes, the revival of Anna Canteens, and the Deepam scheme. Additionally, 74 out of 93 centrally sponsored schemes, which were halted by the previous government, have been restarted," Naidu said.

Recognising Andhra Pradesh’s crucial role in India's food security, the government has allocated Rs 48,341 crore to the agriculture sector. Addi-tionally, Rs 18,019 crore has been earmarked for the vital water re-sources sector. Other key allocations include Rs 34,311 crore for educa-tion, Rs 20,218 crore for SC welfare, Rs 8,159 crore for ST welfare, and Rs 5,434 crore for minority welfare.

The NTR Bharosa pension has been increased, now ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the category.

Furthermore, welfare schemes are being implemented to support the socio-economic development of 27.39 lakh Scheduled Tribes and 4.93 lakh vulnerable tribal groups.

Naidu also highlighted that the previous YSRCP government had left Rs 90 crore pending in honorarium payments for Imams and Muezzins for one year. The current administration addressed this by releasing an hon-orarium of Rs 15,000 per month and reconstituting the defunct Wakf Board.

To alleviate the financial burden on SC, ST, and Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, the government is providing free electricity. Additionally, the Adarana scheme has been relaunched to support artisans and traditional craftsmen.

An allocation of Rs 4,332 crore has been made for the welfare of women, children, differently abled individuals, and senior citizens.

Naidu also ac-cused the previous government of diverting Rs 750 crore from Stree Nidhi funds, reaffirming that women’s welfare remains a top priority for his administration.