Budget session from Feb 24

Vijayawada: The budget session of the state Assembly is set to commence on February 24, with the state government expected to present the budget for 2025-26 on February 28.

The proposed 21-day session is anticipated to be intense, as the Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to participate despite its leader and Kadapa MLA Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's absence. Jagan has made it clear that he will not attend the Assembly unless he is granted the status of Leader of the Opposition and given equal speaking time as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. His stance has drawn widespread criticism, with several leaders arguing that if he refuses to attend, he should resign as an MLA. They contend that staying away from the Assembly disrespects both the voters and the Constitution.

The YSRCP is expected to challenge the government on its poll promises, while the ruling alliance is devising strategies to counter the Opposition and ensure smooth proceedings. The government is also working on an effective mechanism to address potential allegations and disruptions from the Opposition. Meanwhile, Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu is planning to conduct a two-day workshop for MLAs ahead of the Assembly session. Efforts are underway to invite the Lok Sabha Speaker to address the members during the workshop.