Budget will make Viksit AP a reality: BJP
Vijayawada: AP BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will help Viksit Andhra Pradesh with allocations for capital Amaravati and assurance for construction of Polavaram project.
Addressing media at the state party office on Tuesday, Dinakar said Nirmala Sitharaman stated that financial resources will be mobilised for capital construction through domestic and international agencies. He further said the Union government stated that Prakasam district will be treated as backward district along with Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra for the backward region development and funds will be provided as per the guidelines.
The BJP leader said under Purvodaya scheme the AP will get funds for development of infrastructure. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocations to state in the budget and stated that this budget is a step towards the Viksit Bharat.