Buggana Rajendranath Reddy attends the pre-budget meeting, raises pending issues of AP Bifurcation

The Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started working on the budget to be presented next year. As part of this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a pre-budget meeting in Delhi. Finance ministers and secretaries of all states attended this meeting.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath from Andhra Pradesh participated in this meeting. Issues such as funding for development schemes including pending issues in the Bifurcation Act were raised.



The ministers who participated in this meeting explained to the Union Finance Minister the priorities of the respective states in the upcoming budget.

