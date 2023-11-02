Buggana Rajendranath Reddy denies Yanamala's allegations on debts, says no need for apprehensions

Minister Buggana Rajendranath has denied the allegations made by TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnadu and criticised the previous government for leaving the state in debt. He assured that there is no need to worry about the state's financial situation. "Despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, welfare schemes in the state have not been halted," Buggana said.

Minister Buggana also mentioned the Skill Scam, which came to light due to GST. He stated that investigations by GST, SEBI, and ED have been ongoing since 2017 and raised doubts about the training provided by Siemens companies, questioning whether a 5-day training can be considered sufficient.

Regarding the Rs. 370 crore Design Tech project, Minister Buggana stated that the actual expenditure has not been properly accounted for. He mentioned that Siemens company has denied the existence of a grant-in-kind system. He also mentioned the Anantapur JNTU center, which allegedly has 8 crore worth of equipment missing. Minister Buggana urged Payyavula Keshav to be patient and wait for the court's decision stating that the evidence collected during the investigation will be presented to the appropriate authorities.