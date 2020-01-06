Buggana Rajendranath Reddy likely to be sued of worth Rs. 10 crores

Former minister and BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu lamented at Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. He said he was condemning the minister's allegations against him. He said it is untrue that he acquired lands in the capital Amaravati under insider Trading. Ravela Kishore Babu said he would file a defamation suit on Minister Bhugana Rajendranath Reddy of worth Rs. 10 crores, who has made unwarranted allegations against him in this regard.

Kishore Babu demanded Buggana's apology from him and alleged that he had belittled the sentiments of Dalits. Ravela also accused that there could be a hidden conspiracy to move the capital from Amaravati and fumed at pro-YCP media for the Goebbels promotions.

During the assembly's debate on the capital, the Finance minister alleged the former minister Ravela Kishore Babu of having 40 acres of land in Amaravati.

The YSRCP has also alleged other TDPleaders in a video presented last Thursday about Insider Trading charges. The government had released a list of the TDP leaders who acquired the lands in Amaravati before its announcement as the capital in 2015. However, it remains to be seen on how the finance minister would respond to the latest comments