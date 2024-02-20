Buggana Rajendranath Reddy meets leaders in West Godavari district in Narsapuram

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met with local leaders in West Godavari district during his visit, following the recent visit of Union Finance Minister to Narasapuram. The meeting took place at the Narasapuram Municipal Guest House, where Minister Reddy inquired about the affairs of the district.

In attendance were Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasadaraju, District Collector Sumit Kumar Gandhi, District SP Ajitha Vejendla, Municipal Chairman Barri Sri Venkata Ramana, and Bhimavaram RDO K. Srinivasulu Raju among others. The discussions likely focused on the economic situation and development projects in the district.

Minister Reddy's visit comes at a time of heightened interest in the region, following the Union Finance Minister's recent visit. It is expected that these meetings will lead to further discussions and initiatives for the overall development of West Godavari district.