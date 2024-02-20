Live
- Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Rajasthan, reiterates 400-seat target
- SP declares third list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in UP, fields Shivpal Yadav from Budaun
- Hooda pans Haryana Governor's address to Assembly
- Technology Centre for MSMEs to come up at Kerala's Technopark
- RBI economists reject IMF view that India’s debt-GDP ratio may shoot up
- Scribes' bodies demand immediate release of TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali
- 10 Cong MLAs suspended in Guj Assembly amid protests over fake govt offices
- Jashn-e-Adab to be held in Delhi from Feb 23-25
- CCI Snooker Classic: Jabalpur cueist Nikhilesh Pillai moves into the second round of qualifying stage
- BJP's Barala elected to Rajya Sabha from Haryana
Just In
Buggana Rajendranath Reddy meets leaders in West Godavari district in Narsapuram
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met with local leaders in West Godavari district during his visit, following the recent visit of Union Finance Minister to Narasapuram.
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met with local leaders in West Godavari district during his visit, following the recent visit of Union Finance Minister to Narasapuram. The meeting took place at the Narasapuram Municipal Guest House, where Minister Reddy inquired about the affairs of the district.
In attendance were Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasadaraju, District Collector Sumit Kumar Gandhi, District SP Ajitha Vejendla, Municipal Chairman Barri Sri Venkata Ramana, and Bhimavaram RDO K. Srinivasulu Raju among others. The discussions likely focused on the economic situation and development projects in the district.
Minister Reddy's visit comes at a time of heightened interest in the region, following the Union Finance Minister's recent visit. It is expected that these meetings will lead to further discussions and initiatives for the overall development of West Godavari district.