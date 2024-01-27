Buggana Rajendranath Reddy participates in Bhoomi Puja for four courts in Dhone

The Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Buggana Rajendranath, recently participated in the Bhoomi Puja ( for the construction of the 'Four Courts Complex' in Dhone town. The complex will house the Principal Junior Civil, Additional Civil, Second Class Magistrate, and Assistant Sessions Courts. Rajendranath stated that the four courts will be built in a multi-storied structure covering an area of two acres, with a budget of Rs.23.5 crores.

The minister mentioned that lawyers in the area had been protesting for the past 20 years, demanding the establishment of a sub-court in Don. Under the current YSRCP government, their demands have finally been met, and a sub-court, along with a revenue sub-division, has been sanctioned for Don.

The Bhumi Puja event took place in the presence of High Court Judges K. Suresh Reddy, K. Srinivasa Reddy, and Harinath Nunepally. After the ceremony, the finance minister inspected the models of the court complex on the premises. The judges unveiled a pylon, symbolizing the foundation stone laying, and raised their caps towards the sky as a gesture of gratitude. Rajendranath thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and himself for fulfilling the dream of establishing a sub-court in Don.

Additionally, the Finance Minister performed Bhumi Puja for the establishment of Autonagar with a budget of Rs.8.58 crores. Autonagar will be set up in Jagadurthi, Doan town, in an industrial park covering an area of 36.09 acres. The construction of roads, drainage, electricity, and drinking water facilities in Autonagar will be done on a large scale. It has also been announced that a textile park will be established within the industrial park. The State Meat Corporation Chairman, Sriramulu, participated in the Bhumi Puja for Autonagar.











