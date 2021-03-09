Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presents silk clothes to Swami, Ammavarlu

Kurnool: On the occasion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on behalf of the state government presented silk clothes to Swami, Ammavarlu of Srisailam temple on Sunday along with MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy.

Prior to the presentation, the Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy were welcomed following the temple tradition at Rajagopuram. Later a sankalpaam was recited after placing the silk clothes at Rajagopuram and also offered special prayers.

Later, amid playing of spiritual music, the officials entered the temple and presented silk clothes. The presenting of silk clothes is an ageold tradition that was followed by the kings and the royal families which is in force till date. Following the tradition, during every year on the occassion of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the state government used to present the silk clothes to Swami Ammavarlu.

After presentation of silk clothes, the Finance Minister, Buggana and Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao released Nayana Ragada audio CD.